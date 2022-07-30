It’s finally happening, New York Mets fans. After months of waiting patiently, Jacob deGrom is set to make his return from injury. The timing couldn’t have been any better, as the team is trying to fend off the Atlanta Braves. After a year, deGrom will finally be pitching in the big leagues again.

It has been reported earlier that the Mets are targeting next week for the 2022 debut of Jacob deGrom. Now, we’ve gotten a firm date for his return: August 2, Tuesday. deGrom will be facing Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals for his first game since last season’s injury. (via MLB.com)

Their series against Washington will also showcase the dream starting pitcher rotation for the Mets at the start of the season. Max Scherzer will be the first one up against the Nats on Monday. After deGrom’s debut on Tuesday, Chris Bassitt will take the mound. Their already-terrifying rotation just got a whole lot scarier.

Jacob deGrom will be making his first MLB start since early July last year. The Mets pitcher has missed most of the last two seasons due to his injury and subsequent recovery. There have been a lot of setbacks over the last few months, putting his future in doubt. Now, though, he’s ready to return to action.

His return to the lineup comes at a very important time for the Mets. As mentioned earlier, the Braves are hot on their tail for the top spot in the NL East. With almost a quarter of a season left, they’ll need all the help they can get to win as many games as they can.