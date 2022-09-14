With the New York Mets battling with the Atlanta Braves for the NL East crown, there has been no better time for ace Jacob deGrom to return to his usual level. Just over a month since his return from a 13-month hiatus caused by a myriad of injury problems, deGrom is now heating up, continuing a streak dating back to 2019.

After deGrom’s latest start, throwing 10 strikeouts and allowing only three earned runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs, the 34-year old tied a major league record dating back to 1914 with his 39th consecutive start allowing three runs or fewer. Per Anthony DiComo, the Mets beat writer for MLB.com, only Jim Scott of the 1913-14 Chicago White Sox has a streak as long as deGrom’s.

Jacob deGrom just matched a Major League record with his 39th consecutive start of 3 ER or fewer. Jim Scott is the only pitcher to have a streak as long, back in 1913-14 for the White Sox. deGrom tonight: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, 96 pitches. Cubs 3, Mets 0 after six. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 14, 2022

The two-time NL Cy Young award winner is currently sporting a sterling 2.01 ERA for the Mets this season in eight starts. However, all baseball fans know that deGrom still has a level to climb after a scorching hot 2021 season that saw deGrom post an absurd 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in only 92 innings (15 starts) before he succumbed to injuries.

At the time of writing, however, past demons are haunting Jacob deGrom and the Mets, with New York being unable to provide run support for their longtime ace. The Cubs are currently shutting them out 4-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nevertheless, deGrom’s ability to prevent runs still remains up there with the best of them; his strikeout rate is still at an absurd 13.4 per 9 innings against only 0.7 walks per 9, an absolutely elite ratio.

Jacob deGrom’s health will be crucial to the Mets’ hopes as they enter the stretch run. The Mets are still in pole position for the division crown, with a 1.5 game lead over the Braves, but such a lead can disappear in a flash. Mets fans will be hoping that deGrom remains healthy especially with Max Scherzer already on the Injured List.