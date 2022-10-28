A lot can happen in a couple of months. But is it enough time for the pillar of the New York Mets’ rotation to change his mind? Because Jacob deGrom has zero qualms staying in the Big Apple, according to his former teammate Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler is currently gearing up for what will likely be an uphill battle for his Philadelphia Phillies as they take on the 106-win Houston Astros in the World Series. But that didn’t stop reporters from slipping in a little MLB free agency inquiries, curious as to what Wheeler knew about Jacob deGrom’s impending free agency.

Via The New York Post:

“He told me he is happy there,” Wheeler told The Post on Thursday following a Phillies workout in preparation for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. “I just think he wants to get compensated for what he’s done.”

Wheeler had mentioned that he had these conversations with deGrom as the Phillies visited the Mets last August. While there’s obviously the money aspect that will rule the conversation, it appears as though the two-time Cy Young winner is more than willing to stay put.

Zack Wheeler spent seven seasons with the Mets, six of which alongside deGrom, which was more than enough time to allow their friendship to form.

deGrom’s Mets may have already fallen well short of the World Series this postseason, but wherever he ends up could have some serious implications on teams contending to make it next season.