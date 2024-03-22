After an unforeseen redemption season in 2023, JD Martinez is finally off the free agent market. He is signing a $12 million contract with the New York Mets, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.. A player who was considered to be in the grasp of Father Time at the end of 2022 will look to prove he still has some pop left in his bat.
Martinez inked a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free agency last offseason after back problems contributed to him hitting only 16 home runs for the Boston Red Sox. He was reborn in LA, blasting 33 dingers and 103 RBIs in just 113 games in 2023.
Despite some injury issues, the six-time All-Star undoubtedly played a big role in LA winning yet another divisional title. But the allure of Shohei Ohtani was too strong for the Dodgers to extend a qualifying offer to the designated hitter. Fortunately, the productive 2023 campaign Martinez put together ensured that he would have options.
At 36 years of age, JD Martinez should not be entrusted to be the top guy for the duration of a 162-game season, but the 2018 World Series champion is one of the best hitters of the last decade. His perseverance and calm demeanor should greatly benefit the Mets.
If they find their way into the postseason in 2024, Martinez's big-game experience and prowess should come in handy (batting .294 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs in 33 career playoff games). Although the end is near, it feels foolish to forecast any sort of decline for a player who has already come back from the dead once before.