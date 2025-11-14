The New York Mets knew they were going to have a tough decision to make when it came to their all-time home run leader, but a deep playoffs run was supposed to ease this offseason predicament. Now, after failing to secure a National league Wild Card berth and suffering one of the more disappointing finishes to a campaign in recent MLB history, this club must navigate the free agency of Pete Alonso.

Steve Cohen can outbid any club to retain the five-time All-Star first baseman, but even the sport's richest owner will opt to make financial sacrifices when he deems necessary. Ergo, Mets players are already prepared for the possibility of Alonso signing elsewhere this winter. Juan Soto is expressing both appreciation and awareness when discussing the Polar Bear's situation, a balanced mindset that everyone should have during Hot Stove season.

“I hope nothing but the best and I’m excited to see where he’s going to end up,” the second runner-up for NL MVP said, per the New York Post's Mike Puma. “He’s one of the best power hitters in this generation. I really enjoyed my moment with him in a Mets uniform and I hope we can have more times to come. We can have fun together.”

Soto's words pack plenty of eeriness, but the entire fan base should be cognizant of Alonso's potential departure. There was serious uncertainty surrounding the 30-year-old's return last winter, so it stands to reason that he might leave New York in 2025. A Silver Slugger Award winner who has played two full seasons in a row is bound to inspire a hotly-contested bidding war.

Will the Mets and Pete Alonso come together once again?

The Mets possessed considerable leverage the last time both sides engaged in negotiations — Alonso posted a .240 batting average and .788 OPS in 2024 — but he re-enters the open market with plenty of momentum after slashing .272/.347/.524/.871 with 38 home runs, 41 doubles and 126 RBIs. MLB super agent Scott Boras is intent on getting his client the long-term payday he was seeking last offseason.

Despite only spending one year in Queens thus far, Juan Soto understands how much Alonso means to the club and community. He also knows that the organization may want to invest substantial resources in its erratic and ill-conceived pitching staff. New York ranked in the top-10 in almost every major offensive category and still managed only 83 wins.

Soto's historic $765 million contract did not immediately result in success, so one has to wonder if management will want to ink another massive deal for a bat. This is not just any hitter, however. While the Mets consider potentially re-signing Alonso, sentimentality and loyalty will inevitably come into play.

The question now is how significant will those factors be?