The New York Mets made a major splash this week, signing the best free agent bat left on the open market in veteran JD Martinez. The slugger is coming off three straight All-Star appearances and profiles to be a key bat in the middle of the lineup.
While Martinez won't be with the big league team right away when Opening Day rolls around since he just signed, the former Los Angeles Dodger spoke to the media on Saturday down in Florida and explained why he chose the Mets over other organizations, citing winning as his No. 1 reason.
“For me, I know I don't have that many years left in this game, you know I'm 36 now I'll finish the year at 37, I wanna give myself the best chance to win. I'm addicted to the playoffs, been there multiple times, you know, to the World Series, and once you get a taste of it, it's addicting.”
Martinez snubbed Giants for Mets
Earlier in the offseason, JD Martinez turned down an offer from the San Francisco Giants, who offered him $14 million for one season compared to the $12 million he received from the Mets. In his intro press conference Saturday, Martinez was asked why he snubbed San Fran and said the dimensions at Oracle Park, which is far from a hitter-friendly ballpark, played a huge part.
“It kind of was one of those things where, if I'm being quite honest, it's not the best hitter-friendly park for me,” Martinez said. “If I go there and I hit .260 with 20 [home runs], people are going to say I'm old and washed up and I'm done and find myself out of the game.
“I wanted to give myself the best opportunity. It's nothing against the Giants organization at all. I just wanted to give myself the best opportunity to continue my career in baseball and keep playing.”
The Giants ultimately brought in Jorge Soler instead, a guy who can mash baseballs in his own right. But, you can definitely see where Martinez is coming from. I mean, Oracle Park is absolutely massive and he's trying to still smack 30+ homers per season. That probably wouldn't happen with the dimensions in the Bay Area.
Can Mets compete for World Series?
The Mets cleaned house at the trade deadline last season and moved both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. That changed their outlook in a big way and they're not expected to be contending for any World Series titles in 24′. New York still has tons of talent with the likes of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo, and others, but their roster doesn't exactly scream contender.
That being said, JD Martinez clearly believes the Mets do have what it takes to at least be in the playoffs in 24′. How he performs with his bat will be a factor. Martinez slashed .271 last year with 33 long balls and 103 RBIs last season with the Dodgers and if he can post similar numbers, New York will be very happy.