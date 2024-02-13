The San Francisco Giants are agreeing to a big contract for one of the best hitting outfielders in baseball.

The San Francisco Giants are paying out a boatload of cash to one of the best outfielders in the game. The Giants are signing Jorge Soler to a $42 million contract, per ESPN.

The contract is good for three years, and marks the end of a long negotiation between Soler and the team. The outfielder had opted out of a $13 million contract but now gets a little more than that every year he plays. Soler was pursued by other teams including the Miami Marlins, his last franchise.

Soler hit with a lot of power in the 2023 season, finishing the campaign with 36 home runs and 75 runs batted in. He also had 126 hits with Miami last year. That was the best season the outfielder had since he was a member of the Kansas City Royals back in 2019.

The Giants are hoping that Soler continues his productive offense. The team finished 19th last season in home runs and 27th in slugging percentage, per ESPN. The Giants are adding more pop to their lineup with offseason moves, as the team also signed Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee this offseason. The Giants are clearly hoping that power can help them get back to the World Series. The franchise hasn't won a Major League Baseball championship since 2014. The Giants were arguably the best team in baseball a little more than a decade ago, winning World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The Giants finished the 2023 campaign with a 79-83 record. The team starts their spring training games on February 24 with a matchup against the Chicago Cubs.