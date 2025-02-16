One of the more unsung heroes of the New York Mets' resurgent 2024 season was shortstop and second baseman Jose Iglesias, whose hit song “OMG” became an anthem for the team and whose play on the field helped propel them to their deep postseason run. Iglesias quickly became a fan favorite in the Mets organization but remains an unsigned free agent as the 2025 season approaches, much to the ire of Mets fans.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearn ruled out the possibility of an Iglesias return at a press conference this week, and now Iglesias is getting one hundred percent honest on the emotions that has caused him.

Iglesias is reportedly seeking a one-year deal on the open market after the Mets signed Nick Madrigal to a similar contract, per Pete Ragazzo of On SI.

Still, he couldn't bring himself to fully rule out the possibility of a potential reunion.

The Mets had a busy offseason, making one of the biggest free agency moves in recent MLB history by signing away Juan Soto from the crosstown rival New York Yankees.

That move set the stage for what figures to be a 2025 season filled with immense expectations for the Mets coming off of their appearance in the NLCS a season ago.