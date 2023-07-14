New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana has completed rehab assignments and will be activated from the injury list, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

Quintana had surgery to treat a lesion on his ribs in March. It is unclear when he will make his return, but he is likely to take a starting spot from David Peterson, per a story from CBS Sports.

In 2022, Jose Quintana had a 6-7 record this season with a 2.93 ERA. The 34-year-old will join a rotation that includes former Cy Young winners Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Quintana signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets in December. He played last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals and previously had longer stints with the Chicago White Sox (2012-2017) and Chicago Cubs (2017-2020).

Quintana had his best season arguably in 2016, when he received his lone All-Star selection. He tied his career high with 13 wins and had an ERA of 3.20, which is the second-lowest he has posted in his career for a full season.

However, Quintana had his lowest ERA in 2022 (2.93). He is looking to add to that positive trend with the Mets whenever he makes his debut.

The Mets are unlikely to make a playoff run unless they turn things around very quickly. They ranked fourth in the NL East and have just a 42-48 record.

New York is in the same division as the Atlanta Braves, who have the best record in the MLB (60-29). The Mets have lost two straight after they won six straight games.