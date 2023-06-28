New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana, who has been sidelined since spring training with a fractured rib, may need just one more rehab start in the minors before making his Mets debut. He'll make a start for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, according to Anthony DiComo. If all goes well, he could make an appearance in the big leagues next week before the All-Star break.

The Mets signed Quintana to a two-year, $28 million contract last offseason after the 34-year-old had arguably his best season as a pro in 2022. In 32 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, Quintana had a 2.93 ERA with 137 strikeouts and nine quality starts. He did not go deep into many games but was very effective when on the mound.

In three rehab appearances so far, Quintana has a 1.04 ERA and nine strikeouts. He threw 119 pitches in 8.2 innings. He'll likely try to push into at least the fifth inning in his start on Friday.

The Mets are in desperate need of pitching help as their season continues to spiral. Mets starters have the sixth-worst ERA in the league and have pitched the ninth-fewest innings, according to FanGraphs.

The addition of Jose Quintana into the starting rotation won't alleviate all of the Mets' problems, but getting a veteran arm who was brilliant the last time he was healthy will help their cause. New York is 36-43 and has its playoff hopes hanging by a thread as the trade deadline looms. Quintana could be a key piece in a potential revival of their season.