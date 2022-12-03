By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Mets will officially be heading in a new direction next season after Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers on Friday, signing a $185 million deal with the AL West franchise. Well, that now means the Mets are truly going all in to try and sign Justin Verlander.

Per Andy Martino:

“Free agency is moving fast now. Justin Verlander front and center for Mets.”

Verlander is a free agent after winning the AL Cy Young and capturing a World Series ring with the Houston Astros. Considering he’s nearly 40, it would be a short-term deal with the Mets, but after losing deGrom, there is a definite need for Verlander.

Sure, deGrom was an absolute star with the Mets, but Verlander is an immediate replacement who could make a big impact right from Day 1. The right-hander just posted an MLB-best 1.75 ERA while going 18-4. Absolutely unheard of for a 39-year-old.

The Mets still have Max Scherzer and he was a teammate of Verlander’s in Detroit during their early days. That could potentially be a deciding factor in his decision. There is nothing left for him to prove in the American League and joining a Mets team who is full of talent and potential may just be what Justin Verlander is looking for.

One thing is for sure though: New York will be doing whatever it takes to sign him after failing to even make an offer to deGrom before he put pen to paper with Texas. Shocking. We’ll see if Steve Cohen and the front office can regroup and still make a splash this winter.