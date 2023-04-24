Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Mets have been patiently waiting for Justin Verlander to make his debut with the team. As he works his way back to the Mets, Verlander’s timetable has gotten a bit more clear.

Verlander threw 43 pitches over three innings in a simulated game on Sunday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Friday. Assuming he doesn’t suffer a setback, Verlander is poised for a return in the first week of May against the Detroit Tigers.

New York signed Verlander to a massive two-year, $87 million contract this offseason. However, right when the season was about to begin, Verlander was diagnosed with a back strain. That injury has kept him out all season. But if Verlander’s rehab continues to go well, his return seems imminent.

Getting Verlander back would be a massive boost for the Mets. Not only have they been decimated by injuries, but Verlander is one of the best pitchers in the MLB today. Pairing him atop the pitching rotation with Max Scherzer gives the Mets arguably the scariest 1-2 punch in baseball.

Justin Verlander joins the Mets with 482 starts under his belt in his 17-year MLB career. He holds a 244-133 record with a 3.24 ERA and a 3,198/880 K/BB ratio. Verlander is a former MVP, a three-time Cy Young winner, a nine-time All Star and a two-time World Series champion.

The Mets have been dying to get their first look of Verlander on the mound. While there are still a few steps to take, Verlander is almost back.