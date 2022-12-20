By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Mets and Justin Verlander agreed to terms on a massive two-year contract in MLB free agency, just days after Jacob deGrom turned heel and left for the Texas Rangers. On Tuesday, Verlander revealed that he actually waited on deGrom to make his free agency decision before engaging in discussions with the Mets as a sign of respect to the 34-year-old. Via Tim Healey of Newsday, Verlander said he and the Mets agreed to let deGrom’s free agency “play out” before making his own decision.

Via Healey on Twitter:

“He’s iconic here,” Verlander said. “I don’t think it’s fair to him or to me to make that decision before he made his decision.”

Rather than try to come to terms with the Mets before deGrom had the chance to do so, Verlander opted until deGrom had officially made the decision not to return to New York before moving forward with his own deal with the franchise. In the end, things worked out swimmingly for both parties.

Verlander signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $86.66 million deal in MLB free agency. The contract includes an option for a third season that would be worth $35 million for the 2025 MLB season.

As for deGrom, the superstar right-hander latched on with the Rangers on a massive five-year, $185 million contract. He’ll earn an average annual value of $37 million and has a club option for the 2028 MLB season in the deal, at which point deGrom will be pushing 40 years old.

While Justin Verlander and the Mets were able to get their deal signed without a hitch, the veteran pitcher wanted to ensure that deGrom was committed to leaving the organization before taking his place in the starting rotation.