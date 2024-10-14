The NLCS didn't get off to the start that the Mets envisioned. Starting pitcher Kodai Senga got off to a terrible start and was pulled after getting just four outs, and the Dodgers continued to dominate throughout the game in a 9-0 victory in Game 1.

Senga barely making it into Game 1 impacts the Mets' pitching plans for Game 2 and for the rest of the series. Manager Carlos Mendoza immediately turned to lefty David Peterson to try to stop the bleeding after Senga had given up three earned runs and walked four batters in the first 1.1 innings. Peterson threw 40 pitches, which likely takes him out of the equation in Game 2.

“Hopefully he's back available for Game 3 if we need — we've got to get to Game 3 and Game 4, and we've got to make a decision, but he's too valuable for us,” Mendoza said, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. “But again, we'll see what kind of shape we're in bullpen-wise, and then we'll have to make decisions and see how Senga's feeling, too.”

Why David Peterson's Game 1 appearance makes Game 2 tricky for Mets

David Peterson stretching for 40 pitches in Game 1 makes things complicated for Carlos Mendoza and the Mets heading into Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. In part due to Kodai Senga not being able to make it out of the second inning, Mendoza was forced to use two left-handed arms out of the bullpen in Peterson and Danny Young. Peterson almost surely will be unavailable for Game 2, while Young may be able to go after throwing just 18 pitches.

This is vital in a matchup against the Dodgers because it's important to have as many left-handed pitchers available as possible to pitch to Shohei Ohtani. The Mets are starting lefty Sean Manaea in Game 2, but they may have to leave him in for a third trip through the order if Young is unable to go so that Ohtani doesn't get to hit a right-hander.

Ohtani is still a great hitter against lefties, but he's one of the best to ever do it against righties. In 482 plate appearances against right-handers, Ohtani hit .322 with 42 home runs. Contrarily, he hit just .288 with 12 homers in 249 plate appearances against lefties, and he also struck out more in the left on left matchups.

The Mets could go with Young to avoid letting Ohtani see Manaea for a third time — Ohtani is batting .395 against pitchers on their third time through the lineup — but it's risky throwing him after he threw more than an inning in Game 1. Either way, the Mets have to figure out how to scrap out a win after a humiliating Game 1 loss to avoid falling too far behind in this NLCS.