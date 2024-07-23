The New York Mets are getting a huge reinforcement in the National League Wild Card race. Starting pitcher Kodai Senga will be making his return from injury shortly after his final rehab start. Senga suffered a right shoulder strain during spring training and has not pitched in the regular season this year. He gave up three runs and five hits in three-plus innings of work for AAA Syracuse against Rochester.

“Everything's good so far,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told MLB.com. “Obviously, he had a grind, they made him work, but at the end of the day, it's how he's feeling and we gotta wait to see how today goes, how tomorrow is.”

Despite the poor result, the Mets expect Senga to start on Friday against the Braves. Mendoza said that he will throw a bullpen on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium and the final decision will be made based on how he feels after that. The manager also said that he expects to use a six-man rotation for the time being.

The added pitching depth will be key for the Mets as the NL Wild Card race heats up. Senga finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting last year, posting a 2.98 ERA and picking up 12 wins in 29 starts. If he can recreate that season in the second half, the Mets could be well on their way to a postseason berth.

Kodai Senga's injury return impact on the Wild Card race

The New York Mets are one of three teams tied for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Without Kodai Senga, the rotation has been led by Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Sean Manaea. Each of the pitchers has made 19 starts and fared well, all posting ERAs below 4.20. Adding Senga back to the fold gives the Mets pitching depth to propel them ahead of the other contenders like the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Senga's return also has an impact on the MLB trade deadline. Both Quintana and Severino are unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. If the Mets cannot rattle off some wins in the remainder of July, they might want to sell pieces at the deadline. While the number one player on the other team's radars from the Mets is first baseman Pete Alonso, the pitchers will also command a market. The addition of Senga and the emergence of top prospect Christian Scott has made one of the pitchers expendable even if they continue their push for the playoffs.

The Mets should make an effort to trade one of Quintana or Severino before the deadline regardless of their buy-or-sell decision. A rotation of Senga-Servino/Quintana-Scott-David Peterson would be a stout group among Wild Card contenders. The Arizona Diamondbacks could move starter Zac Gallen and the Giants might sell as well.

Kodai Senga's return creates a surplus in the starting rotation for the Mets and they can cash in on that surplus at the MLB trade deadline. Despite his poor rehab start, Senga provides an ace pitcher to a Wild Card contender.