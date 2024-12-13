New York Mets fans are fantasizing about the long period of prosperity they expect Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and the rest of Steve Cohen's ballclub to deliver to Queens. The days of being labeled as the “little brother” may finally and mercifully be over. Though, the players who served valiantly during that trying era of baseball should not be forgotten. David Wright exemplified the qualities of a true franchise pillar for more than a decade, and did so in the face of relentless adversity.

Now, he will take his rightful and permanent place in Mets history. The team is inducting the beloved third baseman into its Hall of Fame and retiring his No. 5 next season, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. Before New York battles the Cincinnati Reds on July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET, respect and appreciation will rain down on Wright in Citi Field.

David Wright made Mets fans proud

While the Wilpon family held the reins of the organization for almost 20 years, Wright did everything in his power to bring joy to a tortured fan base. He stayed patient in the batter's box, was alert at the hot corner and exuded class during his 14 years of big-league service (2004-18), all of which were with the Mets. The seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner, and two-time Silver Slugger batted .296 with 242 home runs and a .376 on-base percentage while slugging .491 and posting an .867 OPS.

Wright's enshrinement in the club's Hall was only a matter of time, as he is its all-time leader in total bases, hits, doubles, RBIs, runs scored, plate appearances and WAR (position players). The Norfolk, Virginia native fulfilled the hype and promise that typically hovers around a first-round draft pick, but a successful baseball product hinges on organizational competency and roster balance. Those qualities were either insufficient or absent for a majority of Wright's time in Blue and Orange.

Wright left it all on the field

New York fell one win shy of advancing to the World Series in 2006 but would then miss the playoffs eight years in a row. The captain got only one more opportunity to compete in October, and he made it count as best he could. Wright notched two multi-hit games in the 2015 Fall Classic– a losing effort against the Kansas City Royals– and tallied four RBIs in the Mets' lone win in Game 3. Unfortunately, he did not have the luxury of enjoying many more triumphant moments.

Back, neck and shoulder injuries forced David Wright into early retirement in 2018 at the age of 33. A career that once appeared to be on the trajectory to Cooperstown ended in copious pain. Citi Field begrudgingly watched its first hero suffer through his last days in a Mets uniform, grateful for the many memories he still managed to give them. Now, fans will have another chance to formally express their gratitude.

As the community amps up for the immediate future, it is important to properly value the past. Wright becomes immortalized in franchise lore in the summer of 2025.