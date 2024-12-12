The New York Mets’ Juan Soto signing has drastically changed the franchise’s future. After agreeing to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, Soto already has Mets fans making World Series plans for the future. Soto also started his press conference, where he was formally introduced on Thursday, explaining what led to his decision in free agency.

Soto has had his eyes on the Mets franchise, according to NJ.com’s Max Goodman.

“What [the Mets] have done in the last couple years has shown their ability to keep growing a team, growing a dynasty. … the future this team has has a lot to do with my decision.”

Soto’s career numbers at Citi Field are staggering. He has a .333 batting average, .466 on-base percentage, .709 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 19 extra-base hits, and 26 RBIs in 35 games. It’s the kind of production that would excite any fan months before starting a career-long contract.

Considering the vast difference between the New York Yankees’ Yankee Stadium and the Mets’ Citi Field, one could surmise his hitting numbers at home would be the same or better in Queens. During negotiations, this had to have been a strong selling point for the Mets while reminding Soto he wouldn’t have to move from New York City.

Steve Cohen admits to feeling defeated before Juan Soto’s signing

The Juan Soto signing shocked Mets owner Steve Cohen. After decades of taking a backseat to big-name free agents, often moving to the Big Apple to sign with the Yankees, the Mets inked 2024 offseason’s most sought-after free agency in Major League Baseball.

Perhaps Cohen didn’t want to get his hopes up this time, per New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“I was being logical,” Cohen said. “When you have [Aaron] Judge, it’s tough to beat that. Juan was great. But what they had… I didn’t know how to solve that.”

Mets fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025.