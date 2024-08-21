After starting slow the New York Mets have fought their way back into the playoff race this season. While the Mets upgraded at the trade deadline, the team is still missing some key depth pieces. Now that the deadline has passed, it’s time for New York to look to the farm system and promote three prospects that can help the team make a postseason push.

Calling up prospects for the stretch run in September is never a sure thing, regardless of their rankings. However, the Mets have the talent to bolster their playoff chances by promoting a talented pitcher with a penchant for strikeouts, a speedy middle infielder who can steal bases and manufacture runs and a left-handed batter who can provide depth at all three outfield positions.

Brandon Sproat is the Mets’ top minor league prospect and the 40th ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com’s Top 100 list. New York selected the talented young righty in the second round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida.

Sproat garnered attention for a pitching arsenal that includes a fastball in the mid- to high-90s that can touch triple digits. He mixes that heat up with a changeup and cutter that register in the upper 80s and slows things down even further with a mid-80s slider and a nasty 12-to-6 curve that can drop down to the high 70s.

With a full array of quality pitches, ​​Sproat profiles as a starter for the Mets. However, given his velocity, he could pair down his pitch selection and work as a reliever for New York if he gets the callup in September. And he could potentially throw even harder out of the bullpen knowing he doesn’t need to save his arm for 5+ innings.

The Mets’ bullpen hasn’t been a major weakness this season but the group could certainly use an extra arm for the playoff stretch run – particularly if that arm can throw 100 mph with movement. New York picked up a handful of relief pitchers at the trade deadline but really only Phil Maton has had a significant impact. Mets relievers rank 17th in ERA, 21st in HR/9, 28th in BB/9, 21st in WHIP and 18th in FIP so far in 2024.

New York’s starters have also struggled. The Mets rotation is 21st or worse in K/9, WHIP, FIP and fWAR and they’re last in the league in BB/9. Since Sproat has worked almost exclusively as a starter since joining the Mets’ organization, he could pick up spot starts for the team in addition to adding bullpen depth for the postseason push.

Sproat has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the minors in his brief time in the Mets’ farm system. In his first season as a pro, Sproat dominated A+ ball with a 1.07 ERA in six appearances. He then conquered Double-A going 4-1 in 11 starts with a 2.45 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 62.1 innings pitched. However, the 23-year-old righty hurler hit a bit of a snag after being elevated to Triple-A as Sproat has posted an 8.22 ERA in two starts with the Syracuse Mets.

Brandon Sproat has had a meteoric rise through the Mets’ farm system

If the talented youngster adjusts to the new level and gets back to dominating opposing batters, the Mets should make the rare – but not unheard of – decision to promote the first-year prospect to the majors. While most first-year farmhands are in their late teens and generally unprepared for a jump to the big leagues, Sproat is 23 and has the added experience of multiple years of college baseball.

There’s every reason to believe he can quickly make the adjustment to Triple-A. In his last start for Double-A Binghamton before his promotion, Sproat struck out 13 batters in five shutout innings, including fanning 11 straight.

The Mets have their own Acuna

Luisangel Acuna is the Mets’ 12th ranked prospect and the younger brother of 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. The older Acuna thinks his talented brother should already be in the majors. The younger Acuna is four inches shorter and around 25 pounds lighter than his famous brother so he doesn’t offer as much power potential. However, Acuna can run. He stole 57 bases in 121 games last year in Double-A. This season in Triple-A he’s up to 32 steals in 109 games.

Once on base, Acuna can make things happen. In 2023 he posted a .769 OPS and scored 93 runs. Since his promotion to Triple-A his numbers are down a bit. Acuna makes contact consistently but he’s produced just a .680 OPS with the Syracuse Mets this year. Despite the drop off, he’s still managed to cross the plate 81 times already. And there’s reason for optimism as he has a .737 OPS over his last 10 games.

Acuna started his pro career in the Texas Rangers’ organization but he came to the Mets as part of the deal that sent Max Scherzer to Texas at the trade deadline last season. Acuna’s natural position is shortstop thanks to his elite speed and arm strength. However, since joining the Mets he’s played second base and center field as Francisco Lindor has shortstop covered.

With Acuna’s positional versatility and run scoring ability the 22-year-old speedster could bring energy and excitement to the Mets lineup. New York ranks 24th in stolen bases and 14th in runs scored since the All-Star break. Acuna could boost those numbers for the Mets, helping the team manufacture runs when the offense is struggling.

Gilbert’s preparing for prime time

Drew Gilbert was selected 28th overall by the Houston Astros in the 2022 draft. He came to the Mets last season as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Astros at the trade deadline. With the speed to cover center field and the arm strength to handle right, the 23-year-old lefty can play all three positions, providing depth for the Mets.

Gilbert is the number three prospect in New York’s farm system and he’s ranked 81 among all minor leaguers according to MLB.com. Unfortunately, Gilbert has struggled a bit in his first taste of Triple-A ball. In 25 games for the Syracuse Mets, he’s produced a .589 OPS with 26 strikeouts and just 11 walks. However, Gilbert was very good across two levels last year, primarily at Double-A. He had a .868 OPS with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 59 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 116 games last season.

The Mets just got All-Star right fielder Starling Marte back from the injured list so the team isn’t desperate for an injury replacement at the moment. New York also added veteran Jesse Winker at the trade deadline in a deal with the Washington Nationals. But if Gilbert can adjust to Triple-A pitching over the next couple weeks and show the talent that got him promoted after just 95 games in Double-A, New York should call him up in September. Gilbert could provide a much needed additional left-handed power bat and would operate as a spot starter and depth piece for the team’s playoff push.

The Mets are just 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card berth. However, their schedule during the stretch run isn’t going to be easy. New York has 10 games remaining against the three teams ahead of them in the Wild Card standings – the Braves, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mets also face the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies seven more times this season.