New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino dealt with an injury scare in his latest start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although the major story of that game was Edwin Diaz's horrific outing, Severino's night was also very noteworthy.

In the third inning, Severino was struck in the leg by a comebacker from Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, made the out at first base and then started limping around the mound as he tried to shake it off. He stayed in the game until the fifth inning and struck out nine batters but allowed three runs after getting struck by the ball, leaving the game with four earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.

After the game, Severino said it was tougher to push off his leg and that he was in a lot of pain. Fortunately for the veteran, the X-rays came back negative and he is totally sure that he'll make his next scheduled start.

Luis Severino avoids injury after getting hit by comebacker in Mets loss

The Mets can’t afford to lose Severino for any prolonged stretch of time. The 30-year-old righty has been very important for the Amazins this season, leading the team in innings and sporting a 3.96 ERA. The Mets have won nine of his last 15 starts and face the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers in series at the end of the regular season. They'll need Sevy for those matchups and many more.

Losing to the Diamondbacks is really brutal for the Mets, who are caught in the thick of the National League Wild Card race. The D-Backs are one of the leaders in the Wild Card race. With a record of 69-64 following the recent defeat, the Mets are trying to fight their way into the postseason. They are four games out of a playoff spot.