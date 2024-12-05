Shockwaves were sent across MLB on Thursday afternoon when the Athletics signed starting pitcher Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract in free agency. Not only was it a surprise to see Severino leave the Mets after they made it all the way to the NLCS last year, but it was also eye-opening to see the A's hand out the biggest contract in their franchise's history.

While Severino is likely excited to be joining the A's for the upcoming 2025 campaign and beyond, he leaves behind a Mets team that he helped go on a deep playoff run last season. With the announcement of his deal coming out, the two-time All-Star took to social media to say goodbye to New York and their fans.

“Thank you New York Mets fans for all the support all year long,” Severino said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as news of his signing broke. “Thank you Mets staff and front office for everything. I will forever be grateful for an incredible season.”

Expand Tweet

Luis Severino embarks on new challenge with Athletics after leaving Mets

After an ugly 2023 campaign with the New York Yankees, Severino put together a strong bounce back campaign with the Mets in 2024, as he racked up 11 wins and 161 strikeouts while posting a 3.91 ERA. As their starting rotation dealt with several injuries throughout the year, having Severino, who made 31 starts, hold down the fort was critical to keeping the Mets in the playoff hunt during the regular season.

Now, Severino joins an A's team that is undergoing quite a bit of change. However, the front office has made it clear they want to spend money this offseason, and they delivered on that by signing Severino. They still have a lot of work to do when it comes to upgrading their roster, though, so it will be interesting to see what other moves they make now that they have the veteran starting pitcher on board.