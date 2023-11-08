David Stearns knows the Mets are in serious need of pitching. These are the top three free agent pitchers New York should pursue.

After a disappointing season, the New York Mets have hit a reset button their organization. With Carlos Mendoza the new manager and David Stearns the new president of baseball operations, the Mets are beginning to have a new identity.

Still, there are plenty of upgrades the Mets can make to hit their playoff aspirations. Stearns has specifically called out the team's pitching and said it'll be a definite area of focus throughout the offseason, via Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“It's don't think it's any secret that we are probably a little short on pitching at the moment,” Stearns said.

With the team struggling, New York dealt both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the MLB trade deadline. While it bolstered the Mets' farm system, it left the pitching rotation depleted. New York finished the year ranked 19th in MLB with a 4.30 ERA.

The Mets will enter the season with pitchers such as Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana locked into the roster. But they'll need much more firepower if they want to make a run in the postseason. These are New York's top three targets if they want to fulfil Stearns' goal of adding more pitching.

Yoshinobu Yamamato

The 25-year old will be making the jump from NPB to MLB after spending seven years with the Orix Buffaloes. He has pitched to a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and a 986/216 K/BB ratio. He has won back-to-back MVP and Sawamura Awards, given to Japan's best pitcher.

Yamamoto will draw plenty of interest from teams around the league. He has the arsenal and acumen to be a top level starter immediately. With the Mets in need of a top level starter, Stearns can look to add arguably the most intriguing pitcher on the market.

Blake Snell

Blake Snell is considered by many the favorite to take home the NL Cy Young award. He pitched to a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA and a 234/99 K/BB ratio. His ERA was a new career-low while his strikeouts were a career-high.

The San Diego Padres are looking for their identity after losing Bob Melvin. In joining the Mets, Snell can build off his impressive season as the new leader of New York's rotation.

Aaron Nola

Long-time Mets starter Zach Wheeler has become a star with the Philadelphia Phillies. Perhaps New York can exact some revenge by stealing Aaron Nola.

Nola is coming off of a 12-9 season with a 4.46 ERA and a 202/45 K/BB ratio. While his ERA jumped a bit, Nola is still considered one of the best free agents available. He had a 3.25 ERA and a 235/29 K/BB ratio in 2022. If the money is right, the Mets can bolster their staff while taking a bite out of an NL East rival.