The National League Championship Series features the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since 1988. Each team won contentious NLDS sets against big rivals to reach this set. With the first game coming up, we'll be making our NLCS bold predictions.

The Dodgers won a pitcher's duel in Game 5 of the NLDS to send the San Diego Padres home. They got to Yu Darvish twice, solo homers from Kike Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez, and won the game 2-0. They spent big money this off-season to get to this point, including a $700 million commitment to Shohei Otani.

The Mets have the biggest payroll in baseball but came into the season with low expectations. Because they are still paying Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer to play elsewhere, their payroll is a bit deceiving. But they are paying Francisco Lindor and he has earned every dime. His game-clinching grand slam in Game 4 of the NLDS is one of the most important homers in Mets history.

Ahead of Sunday's Game 1, we'll be making our National League Championship Series predictions.

Francisco Lindor will have 6 RBI

The Mets have been led all season long by their shortstop Francisco Lindor. He hit a massive home run in the final regular season doubleheader against the Braves to get them to the playoffs. His heroics against the Phillies got the team to the NLCS in the first place. Lindor's greatness will continue against the Dodgers with six RBI in the series.

So far in the seven playoff games the Mets have played, Lindor has six RBI. Four of those, of course, came on the home run in the sixth inning of the most recent game. He had only one against the Brewers, coming in their Game 2 loss. If the Amazins are going to have any chance of winning the pennant, Lindor will have to be incredible.

The National League MVP award was a contentious race between Shohei Ohtani and Lindor. Ohtani will likely win it, as he completed the first-ever 50-homer, 50-steal season. Lindor carried his team while playing shortstop every single day. Do not expect that conversation to end even though these games don't count for the award.

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts will combine for four home runs

And you should not expect Shohei Ohtani to go down quietly. The Dodgers' designated hitter hit a three-run homer in his first playoff game but was not excellent in the following four contests. Ohtani will certainly have more success against the Mets, who do not have Tanner Scott on their team. The reliever dominated Ohtani, setting him down four times with four strikeouts.

Mookie Betts was a massive reason why the Dodgers advanced. He hit a first-inning home run in Game 4 that started the offensive onslaught. And he had a home run robbed in Game 3 which is a run for LA against plenty of outfielders in the league. His greatness will continue, as he would have been in the MVP conversation if not for an injury.

Put those two stars together at the top of the lineup and you have a great baseball team. They will prove that with four home runs combined throughout the series. They are the players who you cannot let beat you when you play the Dodgers but that is easier said than done.

The Mets will win the National League Championship Series in Game 7

The OMG, Grimace, Hawk Tuah, Pumpkin, and My Girl Mets will win the National League Championship Series. They will take it in seven games, going to Los Angeles and winning the pennant. They have fantastic starting pitching, which is their biggest advantage in the series. Bullpen games will not always go as well for the Dodgers as they did in Game 4 and that will harm them.

The Mets also have the advantage of a fanbase on fire and a raucous stadium. While Dodger Stadium has also been loud, sometimes over the line, the Mets fans are reinvigorated by this club. They are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2015. The Dodgers were just here in 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2017.

Expect this series to be back-and-forth and very long. These teams are evenly matched and are both blistering hot coming into the series. The Mets and Dodgers begin the National League Championship Series on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern time.