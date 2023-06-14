Max Scherzer just had another forgettable start for the New York Mets, as he got relentlessly torched by the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Mets fans are not so forgiving of Scherzer, who was thunderously booed at Citi Field. He is also being savagely roasted on Twitter. It's not a great time to be in Scherzer's shoes.

Max Scherzer gets booed loudly after exiting the game after 3.1 IP allowing 6 earned runs… pic.twitter.com/Tv896k7BRX — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) June 14, 2023

“Max Scherzer is finished. Has legit stunk in every single big spot as a Met. Thanks for nothing,” tweeted @tommylugauer.

“Handed a 5-1 lead against a very depleted Yankees team, Max Scherzer is coming up alarmingly small right now,” shared @DannyAbriano.

From another commenter: “Max Scherzer booed off the mound at home after given a 5-1 lead is tough”

Another Twitter user gave the Mets a harsh reality check about the team's expensive duo of Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who is slated to start Wednesday against the Yankees.

“If Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander aren't aces (not just good, but flat-out aces) the Mets are toast for the next two years. They're paying them a combined $90M, they can't be anything less than elite for 30 starts each.”

Here are more reactions to Max Scherzer's atrocious night:

Max Scherzer on the Mets pic.twitter.com/nBmMCIy5ZE — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) June 14, 2023

what a night for Scherzer !!

pic.twitter.com/EtNwv6MukJ — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) June 14, 2023

Max Scherzer lasted just 3.1 innings on the mound versus the Yankees, as he gave up six earned runs on seven hits, including home runs to Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu.

The 38-year-old Scherzer hasn't been pitching as well as he did in the 2022 MLB season in which he went 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA over 23 starts. After messing up his start against the Yankees, Scherzer's ERA and WHIP this year have risen to 4.45 and 1.24, respectively.