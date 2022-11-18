Published November 18, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New York Mets reinvigorated their fanbase’s love for them by playing at a high level during the 2022 season, winning 101 games and just missing the division crown by the skin of their teeth after getting swept by eventual NL East champions Atlanta Braves a week before the end of the regular season. And one chief reason behind the Mets’ successful 2022 (regular) season is the play of ace Max Scherzer, who was every bit as good as advertised following his big money signing in the past offseason.

Speaking on The Show hosted by Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Scherzer gushed over his team even as they saw their playoff hopes get ground to a screeching halt by the San Diego Padres during the 2022 NL Wild Card series.

“I didn’t feel like we had any bad eggs. When you have that kind of chemistry, that’s when you go out there and win ballgames. We won 100+ ballgames. We were a great team. I thought we were a fun team to watch. I just felt like we played the game the right way, we had fun and didn’t do anything over the top, and we gave you a reason to watch every single night,” Scherzer said.

(Skip to 2:10 of the video below.)

Max on NY/the Mets: “I got there and fell in love immediately … I fell in love with the team … really good dudes and we had a really good clubhouse. I don’t feel like we had any bad eggs.” 30 minutes with Max now on the @YESNetwork app https://t.co/5jgvRY1goI — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 16, 2022

Max Scherzer was clearly comfortable in his new New York digs, and it showed in the way he carried over his elite brand of pitching to the Big Apple. In 23 starts last season, Scherzer put up a sterling 2.29 ERA to go along with 173 strikeouts in 145.1 innings of work.

There is considerable uncertainty hanging over the Mets’ heads this offseason, with Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo, among others, entertaining offers from other teams in free agency. Nonetheless, Scherzer reiterated that he has immense trust in the front office and coaching staff and that he is looking forward to the Mets’ bounce-back 2023 efforts.

“I got there and fell in love immediately especially with Billy and Buck in charge. I think [they were] great in what they were able to do. Really the team, I fell in love with the team a lot quicker than I even thought I was going to. [They were] really good dudes and we had a really good clubhouse,” Scherzer added. “Just a lot of good humor going on in the clubhouse with a lot of good dudes and definitely can’t wait for next year.”