The New York Mets have agreed to a trade that will send Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, and sure enough, MLB fans couldn't help but joke about it.

While the deal has yet to be completed as the two teams work on the financial issues of the transaction, many saw the funny side of it. First and foremost, it's worth noting that Scherzer's former Mets teammate Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers in free agency. And with deGrom out for the season due to torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery, Texas needed more pitching depth and so they made a move for Scherzer.

Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom driving past each other in Arlington pic.twitter.com/T4unv2LzzS — Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) July 29, 2023

Scherzer also made headlines on Friday when he publicly said that he wanted to have a conversation with the Mets brass about the “direction” of the team following the trade of David Robertson. Little did he know that he's next on the chopping block.

Max Scherzer walking into Billy Eppler’s office to discuss the direction of the team pic.twitter.com/JeN9YL4bHB — Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) July 29, 2023

max scherzer said “i want to talk with mets brass” and steve cohen said “aight bet” and shipped his ass straight down to arlington — steph (@whutyearisit) July 29, 2023

Max Scherzer trying to go and “have a conversation” with Mets ownership and front office pic.twitter.com/bbUIsRY0sq — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) July 29, 2023

Others also had some fun mocking Max Scherzer for his age. The veteran right-hander is already 39 years old and in the second year of a three-year, $130 million deal he signed with the Mets back in 2021.

Quick photoshop of max scherzer in a rangers uni pic.twitter.com/v7dnM0tBTw — Joe Seppi (@_JoeSeppi) July 29, 2023

Some fans took a shot at the Mets, though, especially amid the disastrous season they are having. The New York franchise is 49-54 on the season entering Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals, so many see it as a big positive for Scherzer who is joining a team in a way better situation. The Rangers are on top of the AL West with a 60-44 record.

Max Scherzer leaving the Mets: pic.twitter.com/kBY3YrKK6I — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 29, 2023

At least Scherzer won't have to talk to the Rangers about the direction of the franchise now.