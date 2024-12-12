Juan Soto's decision to join the New York Mets in free agency is continuing to cause a major fuss in the MLB world, with the New York Yankees fanbase reeling from the loss of the 26-year-old right fielder. In the end, Soto decided to join the Mets because they pulled out all the stops and decided to go all-in, offering him a record-setting $765 million deal over 15 years — a contract that could even reach $805 million if the first five years of Soto's deal goes swimmingly.

No one can fault Soto for putting him and his family first; he got the chance to make as much money as he can to set himself up for life, and he took it — with the Mets being the one to back up the Brinks truck for him, so to speak. But for Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, to earn that much money and ask for all the additional perks seems to be overkill.

“When you're getting a contract worth $765 million, and I'm not going to use this word lightly, to ask for a suite, borders on piggish,” Kay said on his eponymous show on YES Network.

Mets give Juan Soto everything he could have ever wanted and more

As one would recall, the Mets willingly gave Juan Soto and his family a suite at Citi Field as part of the record-setting contract the right fielder signed with the team. But on the other hand, the Yankees wouldn't acquiesce to this demand of Soto, instead offering to give him a suite at a discount — similar to the way they treated other great Yankees players such as Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge.

But the 26-year-old is well within his rights to ask for the world; rarely does a player as young as he is reach free agency, and this is his best shot at making as much money as he can. And given how fast things can change for professional athletes, securing the bag and getting everything you can by being great is all Soto could do. Too bad it came at the Yankees' expense.

For the Mets, signing Soto and doing whatever it took to secure his services should be an invitation to other star players that they will be taken care of by the franchise, however possible. And perhaps from here on out, the team from Queens gains supremacy of New York from the team based in the Bronx.