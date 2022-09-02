‘Narco’ creators’ firm Edwin Diaz message puts Braves, William Contreras on notice

Edwin Diaz’ walkout song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet has gone viral over the past couple of months. The song gets New York Mets fans out of their seats and cheering when Edwin Diaz enters games. However, Atlanta Braves All-Star William Contreras has also been using the song as his walk-up song. But two members of Blasterjaxx sent a clear message to Contreras and anyone else who wishes to use “Narco” as their walkout or walk-up music moving forward, per SNY Mets on Twitter and MLB Network’s Off Base.

“Edwin is the official one. You have to choose your own song.”

Edwin Diaz is in the midst of a career season. The Mets All-Star closer owns a 1.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. He’s limiting opponents to a .168 batting average and has tallied 29 saves. Diaz is widely regarded as MLB’s best closer. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently stated that Diaz could become the first $100 million dollar closer in the history of baseball, per Bleacher Report.

“This was a guy who got traded to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic a couple years ago, it looked like a complete disaster of a deal,” Passan said. “But this is his free-agent year right now, and he’s been the best reliever in baseball. And he’s gonna go out and he may this offseason become the first 100-million-dollar closer.”

Edwin Diaz is emerging as a true MLB superstar. The fact that the Blasterjaxx members designated him as the only allowed user of the song speaks to his rising popularity.

Diaz will aim to help the Mets reach the World Series in 2022.