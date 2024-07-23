As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the New York Mets are one of several teams without a clear plan for either buying or selling. The team’s most recent acquisition points to a strategy of making smaller depth moves at the deadline as opposed to big blockbuster trades.

In an apparent attempt to shore up outfield depth, the Mets have signed former Boston Red Sox’s standout defender Jackie Bradley Jr, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X. Bradley Jr. was a mainstay in the Red Sox organization from 2013-2020, manning center field and winning a Gold Glove during the team’s 2018 championship season.

Once known for his plus defense and dependable bat, Bradley Jr. last played in the major leagues in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals. In 43 games that season he managed just 4 doubles and 1 home run and was slashing .133/.188/.210 with an abysmal OPS+ of 8.

Unable to catch on with another MLB team, Bradley Jr. joined the Long Island Ducks of the Independent League in an effort to reestablish himself as a major league-quality player. He did well with the Ducks putting together a 28-game hitting streak, which is the longest in the team’s history, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Mets sign Jackie Bradley Jr. to a minor league contract

The former All-Star did his best work in center field while in the majors, however he is capable of playing all three outfield positions. This versatility will give the Mets some flexibility with their outfield. But New York currently has a glut in the outfield on the big league roster and hopes to get right fielder Starling Marte back in the second half. So, Bradley Jr. will begin his Mets’ tenure at Triple-A Syracuse, according to the Long Island Ducks on X.

If he performs well in the minors, Bradley Jr. could get called up to the big league club as an injury fill-in or, assuming the Mets like what they see from the 34-year-old in Triple-A, he could contribute as a defensive replacement or pinch-hitter down the stretch.

The Mets have been surprisingly competitive in 2024 after dumping most of their big-name veteran players at last year’s trade deadline and punting on the season. While New York is 12 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, the Mets currently hold the final National League Wild Card spot. A strong second-half push could lead to New York’s second postseason appearance in three years.

Once thought to be sellers shopping slugger Pete Alonso at the trade deadline, the Mets now appear unlikely to trade the fan favorite. The team also seems unlikely to make any major deals that deplete their renewed farm system, which was rebuilt at the 2023 deadline.

If the Bradley Jr. acquisition is any indication, the Mets could be content with a series of smaller moves, adding under-the-radar players to address depth and areas of need. In order to hold onto a playoff berth over the second half, the Mets will likely need to bring in a relief pitcher to help their struggling bullpen. It is unknown if New York is also eyeing a reliever from the Independent League.