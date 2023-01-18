The New York Mets and veteran OF Tommy Pham are reportedly in agreement on a contract pending physical, per Andy Martino. The deal is reportedly worth $6 million over 1-year with $2 million in incentives, per Bob Nightengale.

The Mets have been looking to add outfield depth. They were reportedly interested in Andrew McCutchen before he signed in Pittsburgh with the Pirates. Their outfield already features Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha. But Pham will provide necessary depth as a 4th option.

Pham will turn 35-years old in March. He’s carved out a steady big league career, playing at the MLB level since 2014. He didn’t break into MLB until he was 26-years old, but he’s gone on to post a number of impressive seasons. Pham earned MVP votes in 2017 with the St. Louis Cardinals after hitting .306 with a .931 OPS to go along with 23 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

Tommy Pham signed in Cincinnati with the Reds prior to the 2022 campaign. He was later traded to the Boston Red Sox amid Cincinnati’s forgettable season. He hit just .236 with a .686 OPS between Cincinnati and Boston. But the Mets are hopeful he can turn things around in Queens.

New York has enjoyed a successful offseason for the most part. They bolstered their pitching rotation despite losing Jacob deGrom. The offense looks fairly similar to last year after the Carlos Correa deal fell apart. But the Mets’ offense may feature enough depth to take a step forward.

It will be interesting to see how Pham performs in New York. We will continue to monitor the Mets as the offseason continues on.