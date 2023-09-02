The New York Mets claimed pitcher Peyton Battenfield off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians Saturday, the team announced. Some fans will overlook this acquisition given New York's frustrating all-around season. However, the Mets are thinking about the future and a pitcher like Battenfield could make an impact in 2024 and beyond.

Battenfield, 26, made his MLB debut during the 2023 season with the Guardians. He didn't perform well, going 0-5 with a lackluster 5.19 ERA across seven games pitched (six starts). Still, he's a fairly young pitcher with a respectable ceiling. Given the fact that New York traded Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander away ahead of the 2023 deadline, someone like Battenfield could play a big role on the pitching staff down the road.

Mets' uncertain future

The Mets are facing questions about the future. The first thing that comes to mind is whether or not the team will trade Pete Alonso during the offseason. Some reports have stated the Mets could trade Alonso following the 2023 campaign. A recent report, however, said New York plans to keep Alonso.

Their final decision on the All-Star first baseman will go a long way in determining whether or not the Mets enter a complete rebuild. If New York opts to keep him for the 2024 season, then perhaps they will consider adding talent during the offseason.

Still, there are questions beyond Alonso's future remaining on the roster. New York has struggled throughout the season and needs to find a way to turn things around.

Although adding Battenfield won't solve all of their problems, it's a sneaky roster claim that could pay dividends at some point.