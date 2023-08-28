Several league executives claim that the New York Mets are expected to trade star first baseman Pete Alonso this winter, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Mets reportedly informed teams that anyone who is not under contract after the 2024 season will be available. The team has not been able to agree to an extension with Pete Alonso, who is a free agent after the 2024 season. One National League general manager believes that the Mets' intentions with Alonso are clear.

“The fact that they had every opportunity to sign this guy, and didn't, speaks volumes about his future,” the National League general manager said, according to Nightengale.

Alonso being on the trade market this offseason would bring a big storyline. The excitement surrounding Shohei Ohtani's free agency is still there, but it will be a bit less than normal knowing he has a UCL injury.

There have been rumors recently regarding the Mets potentially trading Alonso. The team is headed into a rebuild that was signaled with the fire sale ahead of the trade deadline that sent Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander out of town.

Max Scherzer also said that he was told the plan was for the Mets is to not contend in 2024.

If the Mets decide that they can not agree to terms with Alonso on a long-term deal, then trading him before his contract expires does make sense.

It will likely not make Mets fans happy, but it would fit the plans if the team truly does not intend to compete in 2024.