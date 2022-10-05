The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of playoff contention, while the Mets can’t any longer win the division. Combined with the fact that it was raining at Citi Field, Mets ace Max Scherzer, feeling all the frustration in the world over how things have turned out for his team, bellowed at the umpires to stop the game.

“Stop the fu*king game,” Max Scherzer was heard saying to the umps, per Jake Brown.

Max Scherzer yelling at the umps “stop the fu*king game” and he’s absolutely right. It’s pouring and 8-0. Call the damn game. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) October 5, 2022

The Mets would end up winning the game, 8-0, but it was probably the unhappiest victory the team has had this season. Knowing that they just completely wasted their big lead in the division to the Braves is simply too hard to stomach at the moment for Scherzer and the Mets. But they still have to get up Wednesday and prepare for their regular-season finale against Washington. Winning that game can still mean something to the Mets, as a victory would give them some momentum for the playoffs.

The Mets had a division lead as big as 10.5 games back in July, but they simply could not hold on to it. They hit rock bottom when they got swept recently in a three-game series versus Atlanta.

Nevertheless, the Mets can take heart from the fact that they are still going to the postseason.