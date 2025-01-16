As long as first baseman Pete Alonso remains a free agent, there is a major question mark on the New York Mets infield status. An unfortunate injury could take one of the Mets' options away before they even have a chance to utilize him.

Ronny Mauricio is still in the midst of his knee injury rehab. However, the team is concerned he won't be ready for the start of spring training. New York is handling the infielder's situation on a day-to-day basis, via Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Mauricio made his MLB debut in 2023, appearing in 26 games. He hit .248 with two home runs, nine RBI and seven stolen bases. However, Mauricio then tore his ACL while playing in the Dominican Winter League. He was ruled out for the entire 2024 campaign.

New York is hopeful to have the switch hitter back for their 2025 campaign. However, his persistent knee issues could put a wrinkle into that plan. Still, the Mets will continue to monitor Mauricio and see how serious his injury remains come spring training.

When he is ready to return, the former top prospect will give the Mets a major boost. Over his 520 game minor league career, Mauricio hit .268 with 76 home runs, 296 RBI and 63 stolen bases. He currently ranks as the team's No. 6 prospect, via MLB Pipeline, meaning his future is still bright. Alongside what he brings with the bat, Mauricio offers some defensive versatility. He has experience playing all infield positions except first and left field.

But before the Mets can start picturing how Ronny Mauricio fits back into the lineup, he'll need to be fully cleared. As things stand, that declaration doesn't appear to be coming anytime soon. Both Mauricio and team still have plenty of time before spring training to figure things out. But if the injury lingers, maybe the Mets decide to bring in some outside help.