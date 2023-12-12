New York Mets No. 4 prospect Ronny Mauricio suffered a torn ACL in a Dominican Winter League game over the weekend.

The Dominican Winter League has begun with a big injury. New York Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio, the No. 4 prospect in the organization, limped off the field on Sunday and suffered a torn ACL which will require surgery, as Andy Martino of SNY reports.

‘Source: Ronny Mauricio has a torn ACL and needs surgery'

This is a crushing blow for the Mets and Mauricio, who appeared with the big league club last season and hit .248 in 26 games with two home runs, and a .643 OPS. He is expected to miss the entire 2024 season.

Mauricio was the Dominican Winter League MVP in 2022 and had gotten off to a hot start with the club in 2023, so this is a horrible turn of events for both sides.

As Martino mentions, the Mets will likely search for infield help, and he mentioned Justin Turner as a possibility:

‘Mets will likely look for 3b insurance but not necessarily an everyday 3b. I could see Justin Turner as a 3b/DH fit.'

Mauricio was playing for the Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Winter League and will now undergo surgery, which is not what the Mets wanted to see from their up-and-coming prospect. He suffered the injury while attempting to steal a base.

Before the 2023 season, Edwin Diaz hurt celebrating In WBC, misses the season. Before the 2024 season Ronny Mauricio tears acl attempting to steal a base. Man the Mets have to be cursed pic.twitter.com/ZO8yURrvSM — Dillion Harper (@og_yungdilly) December 12, 2023

With free agency in full swing, the Mets could explore for a third baseman, and the recovery time could lead Ronny Mauricio to miss the entire 2024 MLB campaign as he aims to be healthy for the 2025 season and earn an everyday role with the Mets in the majors.