The New York Mets are making good on their goal to tank the remainder of the 2023 season. They could secure a record as low as the fifth worst in all of MLB if they keep it up.

The Atlanta Braves taught the Mets just how painful rebuilding can be. In a doubleheader on Saturday in Queens, they collectively beat the Mets 27-3 to pick up a pair of easy wins. While Atlanta pulled off a feat that's historic in a good way, the Mets tied a franchise record for runs allowed on a single day that they haven’t seen since 1969.

The Mets tied a franchise record today not seen since 1969. They gave up 27 runs in a doubleheader vs the Braves, tied for the most runs allowed on a single day in Mets history. pic.twitter.com/9zFoKgM1je — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 13, 2023

Ironically, the 1969 Mets became the first team in franchise history to win the World Series. The 100-win squad took a break from kicking butt to allow the Houston Astros to light them up for 16 and 11 runs over a doubleheader on July 30. This year's team is not making a run to the playoffs, let alone the championship.

The Mets allowed 29 hits and 11 walks over their two games against the Braves, losing 21-3 in the first game and 6-0 in the second. Atlanta piled on heavily with an eight-run performance in the ninth inning in the afternoon contest, going ham against Danny Mendick, an infielder who was thrown out there to ease the pitching staff's burden.

At the very least, the Mets have some new prospects to be excited about for the future. Even with Bretty Baty and Mark Vietnos having lackluster seasons, they’re young enough to eventually join Francisco Alvarez as a source of hope for the future. They have five top-100 prospects on MLB.com's rankings, including no. 40 prospect Luisangel Acuña and no. 57 Drew Gilbert, both of whom they got in trades ahead of the deadline.

This Mets season has been one incredible exercise in grueling frustration. Fans, players, coaches and executives alike are not happy at all with the result of it. Although they were able to partly salvage it by selling off key pieces at the deadline, no one imagined it would come to that with a team comprised of so many stars.

While the Mets may not be on losses this lopsided again, it probably won’t be the last time they suffer a big loss that they wish they could hide the score of.