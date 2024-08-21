New York Mets starter Sean Manaea was on his way to making history on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles but in a span of just a few pitches, things took a turn for the worst.

Manaea had a perfect game going through 5.2 innings. He then plunked rookie Jackson Holliday with a pitch. Austin Slater then stepped up and smacked a two-run homer to tie up the game.

Absolutely wild. As you can imagine, Mets fans were in shambles after the unfortunate turn of events.

Despite losing his perfect game, Manaea still threw a gem for the Mets. The lefty went seven innings, giving up just three runs on three hits while striking out nine hitters. He left the game to a standing ovation. Other Mets fans were very impressed with how Manaea pitched, even though the perfect game bid was lost:

New York has turned things around in the last couple of months and could actually the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Manaea has been rather solid for the Mets this season, going 9-5 with a 3.46 ERA, striking out 129 hitters in 130 innings. He also has a 1.21 WHIP.

For what it's worth, Manaea has already made history in his career, throwing a no-hitter back in his days with the Oakland Athletics. While it's a shame he couldn't do the unthinkable, the southpaw still gave his team every chance to win.

Carlos Mendoza's squad is currently tied 3-3 with the O's. After this interleague series, they will head to California to face the San Diego Padres for four games. Manaea could take the mound again in that series but he may be held for the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks next Tuesday.

The Mets are 65-61 and 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Lots of time to make a run at a postseason berth.