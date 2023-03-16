Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The New York Mets may have a huge void to fill in the bullpen before their season begins on March 30. The Mets’ best bullpen arm, Edwin Diaz, could be in danger of missing a considerable amount of time after he appeared to suffer a lower-body injury while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over Dominican Republic.

As a result of this unfortunate development, the Mets are now on the hunt for a free-agent pitcher who could, at the very least, approximate the steady hand Diaz gave them late in close games. One such pitcher who the Mets are eyeing is Zack Britton, who, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, will throw a simulated game at UC-Irvine on Thursday.

In addition to that simulated game, Britton will also throw a showcase for interested teams in Miami Gardens, with Mets officials expected to be in attendance for that event, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Puma also mentioned that the Mets have expressed interest in signing Zack Britton even before the unfortunate injury Edwin Diaz suffered. One strong factor driving the Mets’ interest in the southpaw is manager Buck Showalter’s experience with Britton, having coached him during their time together with the Baltimore Orioles.

Other pitchers the Mets could pursue should Britton decide to sign for another ballclub include Corey Knebel and Will Harris.

At the moment, it looks like the Mets should prefer to sign Zack Britton, given his handedness. A cursory glance at the Mets’ depth chart shows that they only have one southpaw reliever on the projected roster in Brooks Raley. Thus, signing Britton, a former New York Yankee, makes sense.

Britton’s track record makes him such an enticing option for the Mets, especially this late in Spring Training. However, over the past few years, Britton has suffered a plethora of injury problems that has limited him to just 19 total innings on the mound over the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, Britton has always relied predominantly on his ability to induce ground balls, not particularly on overwhelming hitters with his stuff. Perhaps after a few years on the mend, Britton could return to form — whether for the Mets or for another team.