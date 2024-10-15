Game 1 of the NLCS got away from the New York Mets in a hurry. It became apparent rather quickly that Kodai Senga did not have the stuff to get through the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, as he was very much unable to throw strikes. He lasted for just 1.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and four walks as the Dodgers went on to take a dominant 9-0 win.

It's unclear at the moment when Senga would pitch again for the Mets in the playoffs, or if he even would, especially considering the way he struggled in Game 1 against the Dodgers. There have even been some clamors for the Mets to take Senga off the roster, as he did not look right at all on Sunday night after he threw just 10 of his 30 pitches for strikes.

Regardless, according to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have no plans whatsoever to remove Senga off their NLCS roster. In fact, following their 7-3 Game 2 win over the Dodgers, “Mets officials said they consider Senga a healthy player, and aren't discussing removing him from the roster because of injury.”

Will Kodai Senga pitch for the Mets again in the NLCS?

With a trip to the World Series on the line, the Mets will be throwing the kitchen sink at the Dodgers to try and be the team that stands tall above the rest come the end of the season. But with the NLCS still in its early days, there is no urgency for the Mets to make a decision regarding Kodai Senga's roster status.

If Senga were to pitch again for the Mets in the NLCS, it would likely be in a pivotal Game 5, although he may need an extra day or two of rest following his nightmare Game 1 start. But by then, will the Mets trust him enough to give him the ball in a potential Game 6 or 7?

Senga did not last very long when he started for the Mets in their Game 1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. (He pitched just 2.0 innings.) At best, he's functioning as an opener of sorts for the Mets, and that may be his likely role moving forward with his leash becoming shorter and shorter the deeper they go into the playoffs.