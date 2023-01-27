The New York Mets and reigning NL Batting Champion Jeff McNeil are in agreement on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension, pending physical, per Jeff Passan. The deal includes a 5th-year club option that could increase the overall value of the contract to $63.75 million.

Jeff McNeil rebounded in 2022 following a down 2021 season. He hit just over .250 in 2021 and was even mentioned in trade rumors. But New York’s decision to hold onto McNeil in 2022 paid dividends without question.

He ultimately slashed .326/.382/.454 with an .836 OPS. His OPS was impressive given the fact that he doesn’t offer much power. But his superb OBP was crucial for the ball club throughout the season. And his .326 batting average led the league. His production led to his second career NL All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger award.

The Mets had a lucrative offseason, bringing in stars such as Justin Verlander. They previously agreed to terms on a contract with Carlos Correa before the deal fell through. But the Mets feature enough depth to still compete in 2023.

They’ve done an impressive job of locking up their core players, as the Mets re-signed Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz this offseason. Additionally, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso remain in the mix along with Jeff McNeil.

McNeil isn’t the most intimidating presence. But he’s a valuable player who will help this Mets team over the next 4-5 years. After falling just short of winning the NL East in 2022, McNeil and New York will aim to get the job done during the 2023 campaign.