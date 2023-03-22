Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is poised to miss the entire season after suffering an injury at the World Baseball Classic. But on his special day, Diaz is feeling optimistic about both his and the Mets’ future.

Diaz celebrated his 29th birthday on March 22. The Mets star dropped an update on where he is health wise and how he is feeling mentally after his surgery.

“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to celebrate another year of life with my loved ones,” Diaz tweeted. “It’s already 29, we’re going to the third floor soon. Regarding my health, I feel super good, positive in rehabilitation so I can return as soon as possible #TeamSugar.”

Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon while pitching for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He has undergone successful surgery and is now away from the diamond. While there is no current timetable, Diaz is expected to miss the entire season. However, Diaz is at least optimistic in his attempt to return sooner than expected.

Diaz will be a big loss for the Mets however long he is out. The closer is coming off of his first All Star season in New York. He appeared in 61 games, pitching to a minuscule 1.31 ERA and an immaculate 118/18 K/BB ratio. Diaz recorded 32 saves for the second year in a row.

Without Diaz, New York will be without their lights-out closer. But he isn’t hoping to be gone for too long. While his injury at the World Baseball Classic took him out, Diaz is optimistic about a successful return back.