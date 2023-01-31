New York Mets’ general manager Billy Eppler recently stated that he believes Darin Ruf can play a big role for the ball club in 2023 despite his struggles last year, via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo.

“He’s got a long track record of hitting left-handed pitching,” Eppler said. “He hit left-handed pitching in 2022 and 2021. Unless some things have materially changed, we would bet that skill still exists in him.”

Ruf (right-handed hitter) and Daniel Vogelbach (left-handed hitter) are expected to be implemented in a DH-platoon once again in 2023. However, Eppler was non-committal on that front.

“I would say the DH position is undefined,” Eppler said.”We have a number of players that contributed in it last year, but I would say it’s undefined.”

DH is one of the Mets’ few positions with uncertainty heading into the season. But if Ruf and Vogelbach can hit opposite-handed pitching in 2023 at a high level, their overall production will be more than enough. Both players are capable hitters who can add an element of versatility to the lineup.

In addition to DH’ing, Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf will be used in potential pinch-hitting situations during the 2023 campaign. Having power bats available off the bench will be a nice luxury for Buck Showalter.

The Mets made a number of high-profile moves during the offseason and expect to contend for a World Series title. With that being said, winning the difficult to navigate NL East will be a challenge all on its own.

Nevertheless, New York will remain confident heading into the 2023 campaign.