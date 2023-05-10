Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Mets are placing catcher Tomas Nido on the injured list with dry eye syndrome, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The Mets called up catcher Michael Perez to the major league roster. They also transferred Elieser Hernandez to the 60-day IL to create space on the roster for Michael Perez.

Tomas Nido was splitting the catching duties with Francisco Alvarez, who was one of the top prospects in baseball before he got called up to the Mets. With Nido out, Francisco Alvarez will get a lot of playing time, and is in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

This is not the only injury the Mets have been dealing with at the catcher position. Omar Narvaez has been dealing with a left calf strain, and has been placed on the 60-day injured list, retroactive to April 6.

Injuries have been a theme for the Mets to this point in the season.

Justin Verlander has made his return recently after missing a good portion of the season to this point. Justin Verlander will pitch on Wednesday against the Reds.

Max Scherzer had his most-recent start pushed back due to neck spasms. It is unknown when Max Scherzer will make his next start.

With the Mets sitting at two games under .500, they hope to start making up ground in the National League East. Francisco Alvarez playing up to his prospect ranking would help, along with Verlander and Scherzer staying healthy and performing.