With their 17-18 record, the New York Mets are looking in all corners for an added spark. The Mets search has now taken them to former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

The Mets have signed Sanchez to a minor league contract, via Joel Sherman of The New York Post. He had recently opted out of a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, opening Sanchez up to sign with the Mets.

Sanchez struggled during his time in the minor leagues however. Over 16 games in AAA, Sanchez hit just .164 with eight RBI and 19 strikeouts.

While he didn’t hit a home run as a member of the Giants, the long ball is how Sanchez made a name for himself. He has played 666 games at the major league level, 538 of them coming with the Yankees. Sanchez is a career .225 hitter with 154 home runs and 401 RBI. He’s a two-time All Star and a Silver Slugger.

After an injury put Omar Narvaez on the shelf, New York has turned to top prospect Francisco Alvarez behind the plate. Through 18 games at the major league level this season, Alvarez is hitting .220 with a home run and four RBI.

Even with Alvarez struggling, the Mets didn’t call him up to sit the bench. Still, New York is looking for an offensive spark. Gary Sanchez certainly isn’t the player he was years ago. It’s why he has had to settle for minor league contracts.

Still, the Mets seem intrigued. They’ll bring in ‘The Kraken,’ to see if he has anymore pop left in his formerly prodigious bat.