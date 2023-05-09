Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Mets SP Max Scherzer is reportedly dealing with a physical concern of some sort, although the exact issue is currently unspecified. Regardless, his scheduled start versus the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday is in question, per Andy Martino

“Max Scherzer has an as-yet-unspecified physical issue which I’m told isn’t a major concern. But its uncertain if he’ll make tonight’s start. No call yet. But if he’s scratched I’m told it’s seen as a day to day situation,” Martino shared on Twitter.

UPDATE: Max Scherzer has been scratched versus the Reds due to neck spasms, per the Mets’ Twitter.

Mets fans will surely take notice of the fact that Martino said he’s been told the issue “isn’t a major concern.” It goes without saying, but that is good news for the Mets’ veteran right-hander. However, Scherzer’s injury history and age will cause New York to closely monitor the situation. He’s been pitching through pain which has likely resulted in his underwhelming start to the 2023 campaign.

“Just don’t break,” Scherzer said, per the New York Post. “I’m trying like hell not to join the IL. I’m fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues and no one cares if you’re hurt. You’ve got to go out there and perform, so I get it.”

The Mets have played an uninspiring brand of baseball in recent action. Their Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander-led rotation was highly-regarded prior to the season, but the results haven’t been ideal. Verlander has yet to find his footing since returning from the IL while Scherzer has underperformed in 2023.