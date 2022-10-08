Mets make ugly history after Max Scherzer gives up seven runs to Padres

The New York Mets blew their lead over the National League East late in the season. As such, they were forced to play the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. If this game is any indication, the Mets are certainly regretting not clinching the division.

Mets superstar starter Max Scherzer took the mound for Game 1. Unfortunately, he didn’t do that well. “Mad Max” pitched just 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking none. Trevor May replaced Scherzer in the fifth inning.

The Mets ace also gave up four home runs during this poor performance. This is the first time the Mets have allowed four home runs in a postseason game.

The horrors for the Mets began in the very first inning. Padres first baseman Josh Bell smacked a two-run shot, giving the Friars a 2-0 lead.

This lead would be extended the very next inning. Trent Grisham homered to right field, making it 3-0 San Diego. The Mets would hold their opponents off the score sheet the next two innings.

However, the Padres broke through again in the fifth. Jurickson Profar, who scored on Bell’s two-run shot in the first, cracked a three-run homer of his own. Padres star Manny Machado added the final blow with a solo homer, making it 7-0.

As of this writing, the Mets have gotten on the scoreboard. Eduardo Escobar finally gave the team a shot in the arm with a solo home run to center field. If the score holds, the Mets will face elimination on Saturday in front of their home fans.