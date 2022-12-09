By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There’s no stopping the New York Mets from having a busy offseason. In one of their latest moves, the Mets have reached an agreement with relief pitcher David Robertson, sources tell Jeff Passan of ESPN.

This update comes on the heels of the Mets agreeing to an eight-year deal with outfielder Brandon Nimmo and not long after the team bolstered its pitching staff tremendously by signing future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander. In addition to those moves, New York also added veteran starter Jose Quintana.

By joining the Mets, Robertson, 37, is staying for at least another year in the National League East division. He last played for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 MLB season. He actually started that season with the Chicago Cubs, who later traded him to the Phillies for Ben Brown. In 58 total appearances on the mound in 2022, Robertson managed to collect a 2.40 ERA, 3.58 FIP, and 1.162 WHIP across 63.2 innings. Moreover, Robertson recorded an impressive .237 BABIP in 2022, the second-lowest in a season in his career, so far.

Robertson joins a Mets bullpen that ranked 10th in the majors last season in terms of ERA (3.55), seventh in FIP (3.56), and second overall in strikeouts per nine innings (10.37).

Among the teams Robertson had played for in the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox, and the Tampa Bay Rays.