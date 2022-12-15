By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Mets might’ve lost Jacob deGrom to free agency, but owner Steve Cohen immediately went out and replaced him with reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who also just captured a World Series title with the Houston Astros. Aside from the righty, the organization also signed Brandon Nimmo to an extension while bringing in veterans Jose Quintana and David Robertson.

If there is one thing that’s clear, it’s Cohen isn’t afraid to spend big. And according to MLB agent Scott Boras, who represents Verlander, the big leagues need more executives like Cohen, hilariously comparing him to King Kong.

Via Tim Healey:

“Scott Boras on Steve Cohen: “Our game needs Goliaths. We have to have Goliaths. You can envision Steve Cohen hanging onto the Empire State Building. It’s maybe not Steve Cohen — it’s maybe Steve Kong.”

I think Cohen has a fan in Boras. Nimmo also has Boras as his agent. And of course, Max Scherzer is represented by the super-agent as well. The Mets as constructed should be a World Series contender, but of course, that didn’t happen last season as they lost in the Wild Card.

There is no question fans were livid when the Mets lowballed deGrom, but the front office quickly made up for it by linking up with Verlander, who inked a two-year, $86 million deal. Cohen even signed Japanese phenom Kodai Senga to a five-year contract and the 29-year-old should fit in perfectly in the rotation alongside Scherzer, Verlander, Quintana, and Carlos Carrasco, although recent reports indicate New York is listening to trade offers for Carrasco.

A big year ahead for the Mets.