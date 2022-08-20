The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals.

Luckily, they got some much-needed help from one of their stars: Pete Alonso. The Mets’ first baseman has been one of their better hitters over the course of the season. Against the Phillies, Alonso gave them a much-needed boost: scoring in his 100th RBI AND his 30th homer. Talk about hitting two birds with one stone! (via ESPN Stats and Info)

Pete Alonso joined David Wright tonight as the only Mets with multiple 100-RBI seasons within their first four years in the league. Alonso is also the third player in Mets history with three 30-HR seasons before turning 30, joining Howard Johnson and Darryl Strawberry. pic.twitter.com/dgQK1qZ98K — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 20, 2022

The Mets have been locked in a tight race for the rights to hold the NL East with the Braves. For most of the season, New York has been leading with a comfortable margin. As the season went on, however, the defending champions have slowly but surely caught up to them. That’s not to mention the Phillies also surprising everyone by going on a tear.

A series win here would greatly help the Mets’ chances of winning the division for the first time since 2015. While they are all but assured of a Wild Card spot at this point, a first-round bye would be paramount to their chances of capturing the World Series. They certainly have the talent to make sure that happens, especially with Jacob deGrom back to form.

Hold on tight. This is going to be one hell of a race for the NL East title.