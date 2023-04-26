Pete Alonso has established himself as one of the best sluggers in Major League Baseball over the last four seasons. 2023 has been no different for the New York Mets star. The two-time all-star is powering the Mets with some insane numbers.

Alonso has hit 10 home runs and leads the National League with 23 RBIs in 24 games. Despite the shortened season in 2020, Alonso averaged 36.5 home runs from 2019-2022. This season he’s accounted for 38.5 percent of the team’s home runs, according to Anthony DiComo.

The Mets have hit 26 home runs in 24 games, which puts them in the bottom half of teams to start the 2023 season. They are 14-10 after losing three straight, winning eight of nine before that.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mets are once again expected to be a World Series contender after a 100-win season in 2022. They’d surely like to advance past the Wild Card series though, where they lost in three games to the San Diego Padres. The Mets currently have the seventh-best odds to win the World Series according to FanDuel.

Alonso has been a monster at the plate, leading the league in home runs during his rookie season and in RBIs last year. He has flown under the radar a bit in terms of stardom, but Alonso is one of the true stars of the game today. Everybody loves the long ball and Alonso does it with the best of them.

If the Mets want to make a run at a title in 2023, they need Pete Alonso at the top of his game. So far, he has delivered.