The New York Mets managed to get back on the right track after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, as they came away with a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Mets had multiple standout performers in their 2023 home opener, including Pete Alonso. The two-time All-Star slugged the fourth home run of his campaign in the eighth inning of the contest, which put the finishing touches on the Mets’ first win since Sunday.

PETE ALONSO GOES BACK-TO-BACK WITH FRANCISCO LINDOR! 🍎🍎 pic.twitter.com/iKuBBXzeeW — SNY (@SNYtv) April 7, 2023

Alonso made a bit of history with the solo homer in this NL East matchup, as he became the second-fastest player to tally 150 home runs. The fifth-year first baseman has logged 150 home runs in 538 regular season contests played with the Mets.

Pete Alonso hit his 150th career home run in his 538th career game. He's the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 150 career home runs. Only Ryan Howard reached that number in fewer games. pic.twitter.com/dyBy1KiOPB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 7, 2023

Surprisingly, Barry Bonds does not hold the top spot on this leaderboard. Instead, it is former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard who does, as he reached the 150 home run mark in the 495th game of his career.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge previously held the second spot on this list. It took Judge 552 contests for him to notch the 150th dinger of his career.

Alonso and the Mets will now look ahead to two more home matchups against the Marlins before they then turn their attention to a pivotal three-game home series with the San Diego Padres.